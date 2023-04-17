Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are on the way to finish at the top of the singles chart for a third week running, according to the Midweek Sales Flash.

As the most successful collaboration between Harris and Goulding to date, Miracle has accumulated 16,444 sales so far this week. David Kushner is currently holding the No.2 spot with Daylight (13,325 sales) which was released on Friday last week, whilst Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best (11,841), Libianca’s People (10,976 sales) ...