Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are chasing No.1 again this week with their new single Miracle, released last month.

With 16,947 sales accumulated so far this week, Miracle leads the way. In second spot is David Kushner’s Daylight (13,677 sales), followed by Libianca’s People (11,931 sales). In fourth place this week is last week's No.1, Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best (11,279 sales), whilst Ed Sheeran’s Eyes Closed completes the Top 5 with 10,704 sales.

Enter Shikari are on the ...