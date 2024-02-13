Camilla George joins Tomorrow's Warriors board of trustees

Award-winning talent development organisation Tomorrow’s Warriors has recruited saxophonist Camilla George to the board of trustees.

George is a musician, composer, bandleader and member of Tomorrow’s Warriors co-founder Gary Crosby’s band Jazz Jamaica.

With her musical blend of Afrofuturism, hip-hop and jazz, George has become an influential figure in the new London Jazz scene.

George studied with many jazz greats such as saxophone giant Jean Toussaint (of Art Blakey fame), Julian Siegal and Martin Speake at Trinity College of Music, where she gained a master’s degree in jazz performance. She was awarded The Archer Scholarship for outstanding performance in 2011. In 2009, George joined award-winning band Jazz Jamaica.

Janine Irons OBE, co-founder & CEO of Tomorrow’s Warriors, said: “It’s a huge pleasure to finally announce Camilla has joined Tomorrow’s Warriors as a trustee. It’s a full circle moment for Camilla, who came through our Young Artist Development Programme. She has been on an incredible artistic journey with Tomorrow’s Warriors and beyond, developing her craft into the artistry we see today.

“Camilla’s passion and insight into the needs of our young people will be a great asset to the board. We all will value her contribution as a major player in the UK jazz scene and an alumna of our programme in guiding the charity towards opportunities for development, growth and collaboration. Welcome Camilla!”

Camilla George said: “Tomorrow’s Warriors is an organisation that is very close to my heart. It is a place for jazz musicians – our safe space – where young people from different backgrounds can learn jazz for free. Without it, I simply wouldn’t be who I am today.

“I first met Gary and Janine when I was 11 years old. I had just got my first saxophone and my mother took me to see Jazz Jamaica live. Needless to say, I was hooked and in awe of the amazing musicianship and pure joy on display. I remember very grandly telling then Tomorrow’s Warriors bandleader, Jason Yarde, that I was going to be a saxophone player just like him! That was my first introduction to Gary and Janine and their wonderful programme, and with their help and guidance I was able to fulfil that very dream of becoming a professional saxophonist and member of Jazz Jamaica.”

She added: “Having received support from Tomorrow’s Warriors, it’s timely now to give my support. I’m energised to contribute and help the organisation grow and build on its impact for young people.”