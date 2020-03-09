The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Aitch is making an impact at the top of the singles chart alongside AJ Tracey and Tay Keith.
Released on Aitch’s own NQ label, the trio’s track Rain has 16,391 sales for the week so far and opens at No.3, behind The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (22,325 sales) and Saint Jhn’s Roses (18,703 sales). Roddy Ricch’s The Box (14,914 sales) and Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die (13,511 sales) complete the ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now