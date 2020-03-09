The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Aitch is making an impact at the top of the singles chart alongside AJ Tracey and Tay Keith.

Released on Aitch’s own NQ label, the trio’s track Rain has 16,391 sales for the week so far and opens at No.3, behind The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (22,325 sales) and Saint Jhn’s Roses (18,703 sales). Roddy Ricch’s The Box (14,914 sales) and Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die (13,511 sales) complete the ...