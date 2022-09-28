The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and it's all to play for at the top of the singles race.

Currently at No.1 is I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta ft. Bebe Rexha (33,729 sales) – but hot on its heels, and less than 500 sales behind, is Sam Smith and Kim Petras collaboration Unholy (33,290 sales). At No.3 is Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me (28,756 sales), and at No.4 is Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal's B.O.T.A ...