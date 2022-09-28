Your site will load in 16 seconds
Can David Guetta and Bebe Rexha hang on to the top spot?

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Sep 28th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and it's all to play for at the top of the singles race. 

Currently at No.1 is I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta ft. Bebe Rexha (33,729 sales) – but hot on its heels, and less than 500 sales behind, is Sam Smith and Kim Petras collaboration Unholy (33,290 sales). At No.3 is Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me (28,756 sales), and at No.4 is Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal's B.O.T.A ...

