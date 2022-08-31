The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and BOTA (Baddest Of Them All) by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal has taken a narrow lead in the the singles race.

Its 25,676 sales put it just ahead of long-running No.1, LF System's Afraid To Feel (25,206 sales). Elton John and Britney Spears' Hold Me Closer (22,295 sales) is a new entry at No.3, while One Republic's I Ain't Worried (19,392 sales) climbs one place to No.4. George Ezra's ...