The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) continues to soar in the singles race.

At the midweek point, the debut single from Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal has clocked up 28,596 sales, putting it comfortably ahead of runner-up I'm Good (Blue) (24,810 sales), by David Guetta ft. Bebe Rexha. At No.3 is I Ain't Worried by One Republic (21,185 sales), while at No.4 is Not Over Yet (17,320 sales) by KSI ft. Tom ...