The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and can Harry Styles hold on to No.1 in the singles race for a second week?

The reign of the former One Direction star's As It Was looked to be under threat from new entry First Class by Jack Harlow earlier in the week, but now Harry Styles is pulling ahead (41,248 sales, to Harlow's 37,096 sales). Dave's Starlight holds on to No.3, posting 24,615 sales, narrowly ahead of Aitch and Ashanti's Baby ...