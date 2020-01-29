The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and J Hus has taken the lead in the albums chart.

Not counting streaming data for Tuesday, the rapper’s Big Conspiracy LP has a narrow lead over Pet Shop Boys’ Conspiracy, with 14,971 sales to 14,688. Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By (11,581 sales), Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (10,190 sales) and M Huncho’s Huncholini The 1st (8,654 sales) complete the Top 5.

