The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and J Hus has taken the lead in the albums chart.
Not counting streaming data for Tuesday, the rapper’s Big Conspiracy LP has a narrow lead over Pet Shop Boys’ Conspiracy, with 14,971 sales to 14,688. Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By (11,581 sales), Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (10,190 sales) and M Huncho’s Huncholini The 1st (8,654 sales) complete the Top 5.
Lewis Capaldi’s Before You ...
