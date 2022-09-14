The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me is currently in pole position in the singles race.

The Scottish star's 29,212 sales put him narrowly ahead of two runners up: David Guetta's I'm Good (Blue) ft Bebe Rexha (28,639 sales, No.2), and Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal's B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) (28,571 sales, No.3). One Republic's I Ain't Worried (21,250 sales) is at No.4, while Nicki Minaj's Super Freaky ...