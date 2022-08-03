The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and it's a close battle in the singles race between LF System's Afraid To Feel and Beyoncé's Break My Soul for this week's No.1.

Afraid To Feel's 28,885 sales gives it a narrow lead over Break My Soul's 26,455 sales – the latter enjoying a boost from the release this week of its parent album Renaissance. The rest of the singles chart is fairly static: Harry Styles' As It Was (23,069 ...