The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and LF System's Afraid To Feel is cruising ahead in the singles race.

The dance duo's hit is heading for a third week at No.1, its 39,724 sales putting it comfortably ahead of its nearest competition, Harry Styles' As It Was (28,686 sales). So far this week, George Ezra's Green Green Grass (25,256 sales) and Beyoncé's Break My Soul (22,982 sales) are unchanged at No.3 and No.4 respectively, while Burna ...