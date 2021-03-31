The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lil Nas X is shooting up the singles chart with Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

With 22,736 sales so far, the viral rapper’s new single is at No.5, in hot pursuit of Riton’s Friday (23,503 sales). Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (29,962 sales) remains in the lead, but there’s very little between the Top 5, meaning Lil Nas X is in with a great chance of claiming the No.1 spot. Latest ...