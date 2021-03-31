Your site will load in 16 seconds
Can Lil Nas X hit No.1 with Montero (Call Me By Your Name)?

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Mar 31st 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lil Nas X is shooting up the singles chart with Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

With 22,736 sales so far, the viral rapper’s new single is at No.5, in hot pursuit of Riton’s Friday (23,503 sales). Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (29,962 sales) remains in the lead, but there’s very little between the Top 5, meaning Lil Nas X is in with a great chance of claiming the No.1 spot. Latest ...

