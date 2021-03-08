The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and we could be in for a new No.1 in the singles chart.

Olivia Rodrigo would make it nine weeks at the top with a No.1 finish this week for Drivers License, but Nathan Evans’ Wellerman begins the frame in pole position. With 15,056 sales, the sea shanty hit has a slender lead over Drivers License, which has 14,429.

And Evans isn’t the only contender: Drake has three new entries in ...