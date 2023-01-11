The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Raye is chasing Lewis Capaldi at the top of the singles list.

Capaldi’s physical-assisted Pointless is the current frontrunner on 39,028 sales so far this week (17,252 of which derive from physical), but Raye’s maiden No.1 hit Escapism (feat. 070 Shake) is close behind on 32,976. And with all but 994 of Escapism’s sales coming from streams, and Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Raye could yet overhaul ...