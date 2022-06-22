The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill looks set for a second week at No.1.

The 1985 hit, which is riding wave of renewed popularity following its use in Netflix's Stranger Things, has clocked up 46,516 sales and looks to be untouchable in the top spot. In second place is Harry Styles' As It Was, with 37,351 sales, while LF System's Afraid To Feel climbs one place to No.3 (29,583 sales). George Ezra's ...