The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Sam Ryder's Space Man has climbed from No.78 in the last frame to lead the singles chart this week.

The Eurovision hit, which propelled the UK to second position in this year's contest, has clocked up 35,514 sales this week, putting it narrowly ahead of Harry Styles' As It Was (34,534 sales). Cat Burns' Go posts 28,107 sales at No.3 ahead of Lizzo's About Damn Time (25,198 sales). Completing the singles Top ...