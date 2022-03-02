The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Tears For Fears' Tipping Point and Central Cee's 23 are battling it out for the top spot in the albums chart.

Tipping Point has 19,828 sales so far (a significant 17,821 of those from physical), putting it just ahead of Central Cee's new mixtape 23, which has clocked 18,713 sales so far. Of that total, 12,686 units derive from physical sales, while 23 has 5,685 sales from streams. Tears For ...