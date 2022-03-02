Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Can streaming push Central Cee's 23 to No.1?

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Mar 2nd 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Tears For Fears' Tipping Point and Central Cee's 23 are battling it out for the top spot in the albums chart.

Tipping Point has 19,828 sales so far (a significant 17,821 of those from physical), putting it just ahead of Central Cee's new mixtape 23, which has clocked 18,713 sales so far. Of that total, 12,686 units derive from physical sales, while 23 has 5,685 sales from streams. Tears For ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022