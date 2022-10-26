The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Taylor Swift is bearing down on the 200,000 sales mark for Midnights.

Swift’s album has 173,623 sales for the week so far, almost 60,000 clear of the week one total of 113,812 posted by Harry Styles for Harry’s House, which set the record for 2022’s fastest-selling album in May. Midnights has 130,681 physical sales, 36,477 sales from streams and 6,465 from downloads. Tuesday’s streaming data is yet to ...