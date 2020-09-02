Your site will load in 16 seconds
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion edge ahead in singles chart

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Wednesday, Sep 2nd 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and there's a new front-runner in the UK singles chart.

WAP by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion has edged ahead of Head & Heart by Joel Corry ft. MNEK by 38,735 sales to 38,129 in one of the closest chart battles of the year. 

Elsewhere, Lighter by Nathan Dawe ft. KSI advances 5-3 on sales of 29,925 and Mood by 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dorr surges 11-4, shifting 24,528 units. Ain't It ...

