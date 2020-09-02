The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and there's a new front-runner in the UK singles chart.
WAP by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion has edged ahead of Head & Heart by Joel Corry ft. MNEK by 38,735 sales to 38,129 in one of the closest chart battles of the year.
Elsewhere, Lighter by Nathan Dawe ft. KSI advances 5-3 on sales of 29,925 and Mood by 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dorr surges 11-4, shifting 24,528 units. Ain't It ...
