The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Cardi B could be in line for a Top 5 finish in the singles chart.

The New York rapper’s single WAP, which features Megan Thee Stallion, has 24,115 sales for the week so far and is currently at No.4. Above it, Joel Corry & MNEK’s Head & Heart (50,825 sales) is in first place, followed by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (34,204 sales). Nathan ...