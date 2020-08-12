The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Cardi B could be in line for a Top 5 finish in the singles chart.
The New York rapper’s single WAP, which features Megan Thee Stallion, has 24,115 sales for the week so far and is currently at No.4. Above it, Joel Corry & MNEK’s Head & Heart (50,825 sales) is in first place, followed by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) (34,204 sales). Nathan ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now