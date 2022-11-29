Cat Burns, FLO and Nia Archives shortlisted for BRITs Rising Star

Cat Burns, FLO and Nia Archives are on the shortlist for the BRITs Rising Star Award 2023.

The BRITs with Mastercard returns to The O2 on February 11, taking place on a Saturday for the first time. The winner will be announced on Thursday, December 8.

Originally known as the Critics’ Choice, the award launched in 2008. Previous winners include Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith, Rag’N’Bone Man, Sam Fender and Celeste. Last year’s winner was Holly Humberstone.

The award is open to British acts who, as of 31st October 2022, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or more than one Top 20 singles chart placing.

Signed to Since ‘93, Cat Burns exploded with viral single Go at the beginning of 2021.

“A BRITs Rising Star nomination was a major thing on my bucket list this year, so to have achieved that honestly means the world to me,” said Burns. “I’m super grateful for the year I’ve had and am so honoured to have been chosen!”

R&B trio FLO and experimental jungle producer Nia Archives are both signed to Island, whose president Louis Bloom talked up both acts in an interview with Music Week earlier this year.

FLO said: “It’s a dream come true to receive a BRIT nomination less than a year after dropping our first single. We all grew up watching the BRITs with our mums, and have been inspired by the girl groups and powerful female artists who have performed on that stage. We’re grateful to everyone who has believed in our vision so far and can’t wait to share more music with the world. Girl groups are back and we want to pave the way for more artists to achieve their dreams. We hope that this is the first of many BRIT nominations for FLO.”

Nia Archives said: “Words won’t describe how I’m feeling about being nominated for the BRITs Rising Star. Growing up and watching it on TV, I really never thought it could happen to someone like me. I'm just so overwhelmed and happy right now.”

Pictured above (clockwise from top): Cat Burns, Nia Archives, FLO