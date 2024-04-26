Catherine Marks, Ezra Collective & Everything But The Girl win at Music Producers Guild Awards 2024

The Music Producers Guild Awards 2024, in association with Dolby & Mix With The Masters, has been staged at The Troxy in London.

Now in its 16th year, the annual event was hosted by Apple Music radio presenter Nada.

For the first time women represented 50% of the nominees, and once again more than 50% of the winners were also women.

Catherine Marks (pictured with Alan Moulder) took home the top accolade of Producer Of The Year for her work on Grammy-winning Boygenius album The Record.

Album Of The Year was awarded to Ezra Collective for Where I’m Meant To Be. Produced by Ezra Collective and Riccardo Damian, who also engineered the album, it was mixed by Eric Lau and mastered by Stuart Hawkes.

Everything But The Girl (Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt) took home Self-Producing Artist for their album Fuse, which came out on Buzzin’ Fly.

This year’s Rising Star is Amy Sergeant, a producer, writer and mixer who specialises in indie-folk and alt-pop. She has worked with artists including Florence & The Machine, Wolf Alice and The Vamps.

The MPG is all about growing and sustaining the talent pipeline Matt Taylor

Kirsty Whalley took home multiple awards, winning Dolby Atmos Mixer Of The Year and Original Score Recording of the Year, for her work on the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery soundtrack, alongside composer and producer Nathan Johnson and engineer and mixer Peter Cobbin.

Matt Taylor, MPG executive director, said: “Congratulations to all the winners. What a fantastic year. The MPG awards are now firmly one of the premier events in the calendar… and last night's deserving winners reflect that.

“The MPG is all about growing and sustaining the talent pipeline, and seeing winners either be presented or present awards to their mentors echoes the feeling of the wider community.”

FKA Twigs was presented with the PPL Present The MPG Award For Outstanding Contribution To UK Music.

FKA Twigs said: “I’m really honoured to be receiving the award for outstanding contribution to UK music. It means so much to me because the MPG awards are truly industry-facing and acknowledge the talented people who are still chained to the desk past midnight.

“The fact that for over a decade I have been able to write and produce my own music and still take part in all the glitz and glamour is truly a testament not only to my dedication to my art but also to all of the amazing collaborators I have worked with and learnt from over the past decade. This award is for all of us.”

Producer, engineer and mixer Alan Moulder was awarded the MPG Icon Award. He was presented with his trophy by Catherine Marks.

The Music Producers Guild Awards featured a total of 14 categories. There are an additional four gifted awards.

2024 MPG Award winners:

Producer of the Year sponsored by Flare Audio – Catherine Marks

Writer-Producer of the Year sponsored by Novation – David Stewart

Breakthrough Producer of the Year – Tayte Nickols

Self-Producing Artist sponsored by Focusrite Scarlett Matt Taylor Everything But The Girl (Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt)

Recording Engineer of the Year sponsored by AMS Neve – Fiona Cruickshank

Rising Star sponsored by PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc – Amy Sergeant

Mix Engineer of the Year sponsored by Avid – Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of the Year – John Davis

Vocal Producer of the Year – Cameron Gower Poole

Unsung Hero sponsored by Musicians Union – Grace Capaldi

Studio of the Year sponsored by Neumann – Real World

Dolby Atmos Mixer of The Year sponsored by Dolby – Kirsty Whalley

Original Score Recording of the Year - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Composer & Producer – Nathan Johnson

Recorded & Mixed By – Kirsty Whalley

Recorded & Mixed By – Peter Cobbin

Album of the Year sponsored by Mix with The Masters – Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

Producers – Ezra Collective

Producer & Engineer – Riccardo Damian

Mix Engineer – Eric Lau

Mastering Engineer – Stuart Hawkes





GIFTED AWARDS

The MPG Inspiration Award sponsored by Audio Note - Emily Lazar

The MPG Icon Award sponsored by SSL – Alan Moulder

The MPG Special Recognition Award sponsored by Abbey Road – Ken Scott

PPL Present The MPG Award For Outstanding Contribution To UK Music – FKA twigs