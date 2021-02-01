The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and, after a sizeable delay, Celeste is finally able to make an impact with her debut album.
The former Music Week cover star’s debut was originally scheduled for last year, but Polydor delayed the release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Not Your Muse arrives in style, with 16,957 sales propelling it to an early lead.
The Top 5 is flooded with new releases. Steven Wilson’s The Future Bites (8,774 sales), ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now