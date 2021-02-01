The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and, after a sizeable delay, Celeste is finally able to make an impact with her debut album.

The former Music Week cover star’s debut was originally scheduled for last year, but Polydor delayed the release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Not Your Muse arrives in style, with 16,957 sales propelling it to an early lead.

The Top 5 is flooded with new releases. Steven Wilson’s The Future Bites (8,774 sales), ...