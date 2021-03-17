The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Central Cee could be heading for a Top 3 finish in the albums chart with his debut mixtape Wild West.

With 7,967 sales so far – 5,000 from streams – the rapper’s tape is at No.3, behind Thunder’s All The Right Noises (9,763 sales) and Tom Grennan’s Evering Road, which is out in front with 12,553 sales. RJ Thompson’s Lifeline (4,813 sales) and Yungblud’s Weird (3,729 sales) complete the Top ...