Dave and Central Cee continue their No.1 streak with Sprinter, which has accumulated 32,037 sales so far this week.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire (20,706 sales) follows behind them for another week running, whilst Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) (18,427 sales) sits at No.3, at the head of a Barbie takeover. Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For (17,316 sales) enters the Top 5 at No.4, just ahead of Barbie World (From Barbie The Album) by Nicki ...