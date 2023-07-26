Your site will load in 16 seconds
Central Cee & Dave continue to head up singles chart

by
Wednesday, Jul 26th 2023 at 6:00PM

Dave and Central Cee continue their No.1 streak with Sprinter, which has accumulated 32,037 sales so far this week. 

Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire (20,706 sales) follows behind them for another week running, whilst Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) (18,427 sales) sits at No.3, at the head of a Barbie takeover. Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For (17,316 sales) enters the Top 5 at No.4, just ahead of Barbie World (From Barbie The Album) by Nicki ...

