Central Cee has the fastest-selling rap single of the year with Band4Band

Central Cee has made a global impact with new single Band4Band feat. Lil Baby.

In the UK, Band4Band (Columbia) is the only UK rap single to break into the Top 10 this year. The track is also the fastest-selling rap single of the year to date, ahead of releases from artists such Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Band4Band debuted at No.4 in the UK as the highest new entry with consumption of 51,335 units, based largely on 6.9 million streams in the past week.

The single has achieved the biggest week one streaming total on Spotify for a British artist in 2024. It is currently on 21 million streams on the platform.

It is also the first UK rap track to reach the Spotify Top 20 Daily Chart since J Hus’ Who Told You feat Drake.

The single secured Central Cee’s biggest week one globally since Sprinter, outperforming his tracks Doja, Let Go and Too Much.

The track with Lil Baby follows Central Cee’s collaborative project Split Decision with Dave, which featured the huge single Sprinter (680 million Spotify streams), as well as 2023’s features including Too Much with Kid Laroi and Jung Kook, and Nice To Meet You with PinkPantheress.

Central Cee’s manager Bello was triumphant at the Music Week Awards this month, while the UK rap star was also recognised in the Music & Brand Partnership category with Sony Music’s 4th Floor Creative and JD Sports.

Earlier this year, Central Cee won two further MOBO Awards, for Best Male and Song Of The Year for Sprinter, giving him a total of six MOBO Awards. He was also nominated for four BRIT Awards at this year’s ceremony.

Last year, Central Cee became the first UK rapper to hit two billion streams on Spotify alone. He has more than six billion worldwide global streams.