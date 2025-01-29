Central Cee has surpassed Teddy Swims in the albums chart this week and could be on the way to No.1 with Can’t Rush Greatness, which has accumulated 22,805 sales so far.

Streams and physical sales make up the majority of that total figure, with streams accounting for 14,002 units and the record's physical release accounting for 8,174, whilst downloads make up 629.

In second place, Teddy Swims’ I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) has 14,797 sales, whilst FKA Twigs’ ...