Changes to US chart bundling rules announced

Billboard has announced changes to its US chart rules "to eliminate the practice of counting albums bundled with merchandise and concert tickets".

The magazine said the move, which effects charts including the top 200 albums and Hot 100 singles, was made to "more accurately reflect consumer choice". Its start date is yet to be confirmed.

"Under the new rules, which will be implemented at a start date to be announced, all albums bundled with either merchandise or concert tickets must be promoted as an add-on to those purchases in order to be counted on the charts," said the company. "Those included as part of a baked-in, single-price option (along with the merchandise or ticket), with the album cost undisclosed to the consumer, will no longer be counted. It is Billboard’s belief that the resulting charts will more accurately reflect consumer choice."

The role of bundles in securing high chart positions has been the subject of increasing criticism. According to the New York Times, around half of the 39 albums that topped the US chart last year were sold as part of a ticket or merch bundle including Travis Scott and Tyler The Creator, while Bon Jovi hit the top spot with the assistance of a ticketing deal in 2018.

"Billboard is implementing these changes to address widespread concerns that an accurate measure of consumer intent – which has been the basis of the charts since their inception – is being undermined by increasingly-common bundling practices," added the publication. "The new guidelines will better ensure that chart rankings more accurately reflect the conscious purchasing decisions of consumers and level the playing field for all artists.

"Billboard will continue to work with the industry to reflect merchandise sales within existing charts such as the Artist 100, as well as potential merchandise-specific charts down the line."