Chappell Roan could be on the way to securing her first No.1 album this week with The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, which has 13,157 sales so far this week ahead of Charli XCX’s Brat, which has accumulated 7,404 sales. Roan's record has 8,476 sales from its physical release, 4,580 from streams and 101 from downloads.

Taylor Swift sits in third place with The Tortured Poets Department (5,518 sales), whilst Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (5,088 ...