Charli XCX less than 150 sales behind Bon Jovi as albums race enters final phase

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jun 12th 2024 at 5:45PM

Charli XCX and Bon Jovi are battling it out at the albums chart summit, with only 133 sales currently separating them.

With Tuesday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Music Week’s recent digital cover stars Bon Jovi have 20,162 sales for Forever, comprised of 18,124 physical units, 1,440 sales from downloads and 598 from streams. Charli XCX is close behind with Brat, which is on 20,029 sales so far. Streaming accounts for 5,543 sales, physical 14,136 and downloads 350. ...

