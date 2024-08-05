Charli XCX has jumped to the top of the singles charts and could be on the way to No.1 with her track Guess, which has racked up 21,035 sales so far this week following the release of a remix of the track featuring Billie Eilish.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter is at No.2 with former chart-topper Please Please Please (14,464 sales), whilst Chappell Roan sits at No.3 with Good Luck, Babe! (13,638 sales). Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather (13,575 sales) ...