Charli XCX receives the ASCAP Global Impact Award

ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, will be presenting Charli XCX with the ASCAP Global Impact Award in honour of her impact on pop music.

The award recognises the worldwide popularity of ASCAP members and Charlie XCX joins a group of previous winners including Lana Del Rey and Hillary Lindsey.

Throughout her career, Charli XCX has won numerous trophies including the Ivor Novello Visionary Award, and nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMAs.

Her upcoming sixth studio album Brat is the follow up to 2022’s Crash, which reached No.1 in the UK. Following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution Speed Drive last year, she is also co-executive producing the score for the A24 film Mother Mary with Jack Antonoff and producing original music for Benito Skinner’s series Overcompensating.

In addition to her chart-topping success as an artist, Charli XCX has also co-written hits including Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Señorita and Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love.

“Charli is an unstoppable creative force,” said ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams. “Her avant-garde style is daring, authentic and infectious as she expertly infuses the best of the underground and mainstream worlds into her music. She’s not just shaping pop music – she’s redefining it. We are absolutely thrilled to present her with the ASCAP Global Impact Award.”

Charli XCX also commented: “For me, writing songs is not about structure or formula or doing what has previously ‘worked.’ In my opinion, there is no special code or rule book that must be followed to obtain an amazing song. The best songs for me are good because they can make you feel like the lead character in your own movie or because they have some kind of indescribable quality about them that makes them addictive. I’m honoured to receive this award from ASCAP, it’s cool to see them advocate for authenticity and nice to be recognised by an organisation dedicated to supporting songwriters and fostering an environment where we can craft music we love.”

The ASCAP Global Impact Award presentation will be taking place during an exclusive event to celebrate the ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2024 winners on May 8 in Los Angeles.