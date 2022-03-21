Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charli XCX's Crash takes early lead in albums race

by Lucy Thraves
Monday, Mar 21st 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Charli XCX's new album Crash is in pole position, with strong sales in its opening week.

Physical sales (8,036 of 9,791 total) have powered the UK star's latest release to the top spot, in another week dominated by new albums. In at No.2 is Sea Girls' Homesick (6,979 sales), ahead of Feeder's Torpedo (4,676 sales). British rapper ArrDee's debut Pier Pressure enters at No.4 with 4,147 sales, knocking Ed Sheeran's = into fifth ...

