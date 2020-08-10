Charlie Sloth signs to Roc Nation

Charlie Sloth has signed a management deal with Roc Nation, as his new single Purple is released.

The DJ, now at Apple Music/Beats 1, has 155,345 monthly listeners on Spotify for his artist project and worked with Polo G and Deno on his new track.

“I'm super excited to be working with what is the biggest brand in hip-hop, Roc Nation,” said Sloth.

“The vision for what we can achieve together gives me goosebumps! Everyone knows how much British culture means to me and now we take it to the world.”

Former BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Sloth has established his Fire In The Booth brand as a key part of modern rap culture and runs his own record label, Grimey Limey. He moved to his new role at Apple last year.

The partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation suggests there is more to come from Sloth as an artist and producer, with further singles in the pipeline. Purple was added to new music playlists across Apple and Spotify last week.