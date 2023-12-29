Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Michael Bublé returns to the summit with Christmas

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 29th 2023 at 6:00PM

More than 11 years after it first topped the chart and exactly a year after it last reached the summit, Michael Bublé’s modern evergreen Christmas takes advantage of a weak market to return to pole position.

Its consumption up 43.01% week-on-week to 22,020 units (719 CDs, 236 vinyl albums, 422 digital downloads, 20,642 sales-equivalent streams), it has now spent longer at No.1 – six weeks – than the rest of Bublé’s canon combined. It has had higher consumption on ...

