Charts analysis: Michael Bublé's Christmas returns to the No.1 spot for the seventh time

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 27th 2024 at 5:30PM

More than 13 years after it first topped the chart and exactly a year after it last reached the summit, Michael Bublé’s modern evergreen Christmas takes advantage of a weak market to return to No.1.

Its consumption increases 106.17% week-on-week to 27,016 units (378 CDs, 413 vinyl albums, 558 digital downloads, 25,667 sales-equivalent streams), its highest tally since it achieved a figure of 34,542 units at No.2 in the last week of 2019. Conversely, its overall 2024 consumption of 78,796 ...

