Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Wham!'s Last Christmas becomes first festive recording to spend 10 weeks at No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Dec 27th 2024 at 5:30PM

Repeating a configuration first achieved 208 weeks ago (January 1, 2021), and also 106 weeks ago (December 16, 2022), 104 weeks ago (December 30, 2022) and 55 weeks ago (December 8, 2023), Last Christmas by Wham! is No.1 and All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is No.2.

Last Christmas makes chart history by becoming the first festive recording – and only the 17th recording ever – to spend 10 weeks at the top of the singles ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024