Repeating a configuration first achieved 208 weeks ago (January 1, 2021), and also 106 weeks ago (December 16, 2022), 104 weeks ago (December 30, 2022) and 55 weeks ago (December 8, 2023), Last Christmas by Wham! is No.1 and All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey is No.2.

Last Christmas makes chart history by becoming the first festive recording – and only the 17th recording ever – to spend 10 weeks at the top of the singles ...