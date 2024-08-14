Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Chase & Status and Stormzy aim for No.1 with Backbone

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Aug 14th 2024 at 6:00PM

Chase & Status and Stormzy’s Backbone could be on the way to No.1 in the singles chart with 36,347 sales so far this week. 

Billie Eilish follows behind with Birds Of A Feather (26,437 sales), whilst Chappell’s Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! (26,104 sales) and Charli XCX’s Guess featuring Billie Eilish (24,898 sales) sit at No.3 and No.4. Myles Smith’s Stargazing completes the Top 5 with 22,906 sales. 

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee continues to lead the albums chart with This Is How ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024