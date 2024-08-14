Chase & Status and Stormzy’s Backbone could be on the way to No.1 in the singles chart with 36,347 sales so far this week.

Billie Eilish follows behind with Birds Of A Feather (26,437 sales), whilst Chappell’s Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! (26,104 sales) and Charli XCX’s Guess featuring Billie Eilish (24,898 sales) sit at No.3 and No.4. Myles Smith’s Stargazing completes the Top 5 with 22,906 sales.

Meanwhile, Beabadoobee continues to lead the albums chart with This Is How ...