Chase & Status and Stormzy are holding first place in the singles chart this week with Backbone, which has accumulated 30,145 sales so far.

Chappell Roan sits at No.2 with 26,276 sales, whilst Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather (25,158 sales) and Charli XCX and Eilish’s Guess remix (19,061 sales) follow behind. Kisses by Bl3ss, CamrinWatsin and BbyClose (18,011 sales) completes the Top 5.

Meanwhile, The Script continue their route to No.1 with Satellites, which sits at 14,548 sales ...