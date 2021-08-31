Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Chvrches take early lead in packed albums race

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Aug 31st 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Chvrches lead an all-new Top 5 in the albums chart. 

The trio’s new record Screen Violence is in pole position thanks to 6,296 sales so far, 4,828 of which are from physical units. Maisie Peters’ debut You Signed Up For This (5,940 sales) is close behind at No.2, with 4,652 physical sales. It has 775 sales from streams, slightly more than Chvrches’ 519. 

But, with Monday’s streaming data yet to ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021