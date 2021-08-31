The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Chvrches lead an all-new Top 5 in the albums chart.

The trio’s new record Screen Violence is in pole position thanks to 6,296 sales so far, 4,828 of which are from physical units. Maisie Peters’ debut You Signed Up For This (5,940 sales) is close behind at No.2, with 4,652 physical sales. It has 775 sales from streams, slightly more than Chvrches’ 519.

But, with Monday’s streaming data yet to ...