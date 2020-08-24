BRIT School principal Stuart Worden has told Music Week that he remains optimistic about the career prospects of pupils as term starts next week.
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the school in Croydon has continued to provide lessons to its 1,400 pupils, both on the site and remotely.
“They have that resilience and adaptability,” said Worden. “We’ve had 95% of students doing lessons online during Covid. We had to find ways through it.”
Pupils returned in June following the easing ...
