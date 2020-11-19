Classic Christmas singles return to the Official Singles Chart

Earlier than ever before, Christmas singles have returned to the Official Singles Chart Top 100.

According to the Official Charts Company sales flash 10 Christmas hits are set to enter the chart published on Friday, in comparison to this time last year where just two where beginning to return.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You currently at No.31 is set to hit the Top 40 and Last Christmas by Wham! Is at No.46.

Fairytale of New York by The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl is at No.59, and Radio 1 has confirmed they will play an alternate version of the song this year with different lyrics sung by Kirsty MacColl. Today (November 19) the BBC have released a statement regarding the song: “We know the song is considered a Christmas classic and we will continue to play it this year, with our radio stations choosing the version of the song most relevant for their audience.”

Other songs that are on track for chart returns on Friday include Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone (No.68), and Michael Bublé’s It’s Beginning To Look At Lot Like Christmas (No.77), Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (No.78), Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? (No.79), Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree (No.97), and Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (No.99).

Justin Bieber’s cover of Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, which was released last week through Amazon through their Christmas originals series, is currently at No.69.

Chief executive of the Official Charts Company, Martin Talbot, said: “After what has been a year to forget for the vast majority of us, it also seems to be the year when Christmas is starting earlier than ever – with Christmas songs surging stronger and earlier than we’ve ever seen in the past. This says volumes for the power of song – and Christmas songs in particular – to raise our spirits at even the most challenging of times.”