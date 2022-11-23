The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Clavish is chasing a Top 10 finish in the singles chart.

The North London rapper, who is signed to Polydor, has 14,385 sales for Rocket Science, which features D-Block Europe and is taken from Clavish’s upcoming debut mixtape Rap Game Awful, due in January. All but 48 of its total sales derive from streams. Elsewhere in the singles chart, Taylor Swift is closing in on a fifth week at No.1 ...