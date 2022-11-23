Your site will load in 16 seconds
Clavish targets Top 10 debut with D-Block Europe on Rocket Science

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Nov 23rd 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Clavish is chasing a Top 10 finish in the singles chart.

The North London rapper, who is signed to Polydor, has 14,385 sales for Rocket Science, which features D-Block Europe and is taken from Clavish’s upcoming debut mixtape Rap Game Awful, due in January. All but 48 of its total sales derive from streams. Elsewhere in the singles chart, Taylor Swift is closing in on a fifth week at No.1 ...

