Clavish could be heading for a Top 5 finish with his debut mixtape, Rap Game Awful.

With 4,356 sales from streams, 585 from physical copies and 129 from downloads, the Polydor-signed rapper’s maiden release is currently at No.5 with 5,070 sales so far. Way out in front with 14,973 sales is Courteeners’ anniversary edition of St Jude, while Taylor Swift is at No.2 with Midnights (6,062 sales). Gaz Coombes is at No.3 with Turn The Car Around (5,921 sales) and ...