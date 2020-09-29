Cliff Richard to mark 80th birthday with new album

Warner Music’s Eastwest Records has announce that Sir Cliff Richard will release a new album to celebrate his 80th birthday year.

Released on October 30, Music… The Air That I Breathe will mark his 60-plus years in music. It’s part of Warner’s Q4 line-up of releases.

The new album features two newly written songs, Falling For You’and PS Please, as well as a selection of new interpretations of songs by his favourite artists, including The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun and The Bee Gees’ Too Much Heaven.

Additionally, there are five duets with Bonnie Tyler, The Bellamy Brothers, Sheila Walsh, The Piano Guys and Albert Hammond on the track that inspired the album title, The Air That I Breathe.

Sir Cliff Richard said: “Looking back, I remember thinking that I wouldn’t make it to 50 and here I am at 80, and what’s even better than that is I have a new album! Music… The Air That I Breathe which features, not just me, but friends I admire who duetted with me on some of the tracks. I loved recording it and hope you will enjoy listening to it.”

The album will be accompanied by his new book, The Dreamer: An Autobiography, to be published on October 29.