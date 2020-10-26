Dirty Hit founder Jamie Oborne has told Music Week that the label’s streaming star Beabadoobee is a “career album artist”.

Filipino-born UK singer-songwriter Beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus) has amassed 17,927,653 monthly listeners on Spotify.

“She’s a very special artist, I couldn’t actually be more excited about her,” said Oborne. “She has artistry, she has star quality, I think the sky’s the limit.

“She’s so hard-working and so committed to what she’s doing. The moment we met, Bea and I ...