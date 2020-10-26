Dirty Hit founder Jamie Oborne has told Music Week that the label’s streaming star Beabadoobee is a “career album artist”.
Filipino-born UK singer-songwriter Beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus) has amassed 17,927,653 monthly listeners on Spotify.
“She’s a very special artist, I couldn’t actually be more excited about her,” said Oborne. “She has artistry, she has star quality, I think the sky’s the limit.
“She’s so hard-working and so committed to what she’s doing. The moment we met, Bea and I ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now