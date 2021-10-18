It’s a huge week for the music industry with a new Adele single and a Coldplay album.

The Q4 titans are dominating the charts - although it’s a story of different formats.

Coldplay’s ninth studio album Music Of The Spheres (Parlophone) has so far racked up 81,231 sales (including 73,481 physical copies), according to the Midweek Sales flash. That’s already more than enough to make it the biggest week’s sale of the year so far, ahead of Dave’s We’re ...