Coldplay & BTS rise to No.2 in midweeks

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Sep 29th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweeks Sales Flash is in, and Coldplay x BTS have shaken up the singles chart with their superstar collaboration, My Universe.

The track has registered 30,222 sales so far to shoot straight to No.2, but is unlikely to challenge Ed Sheeran's Shivers (40,505 sales) for this week's No.1 spot. 

Elton John & Dua Lipa dip to No.3 with Cold Heart (28,805 sales), while Sheeran's former chart-topper Bad Habits (20,482 sales) rebounds to No.4 and Ckay's Love ...

