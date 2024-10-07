Coldplay’s Moon Music is already the fastest-selling album of 2024 by a UK act.

At the first midweek count, the band’s 10th album - which is on course to become their 10th consecutive No.1 - has 160,880 sales. Of that total, 140,967 sales derive from physical, with 17,157 from downloads and 2,756 from streams. With Sunday’s streaming data is yet to be counted, Coldplay could score the biggest opening week by a UK act since Adele’s 30 debuted at ...